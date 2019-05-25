Art and Wind Festival blows through the city San Ramon this weekend

SAN RAMON, Calif, (KGO) -- The San Ramon Art and Wind festival is blowing into town.
The two day event will be held during Memorial weekend.
There are four stages that have bands and community performers and wide array of entertainment.
An art exhibit will feature art from artist from all over California. There will be a meet the artist poster signing on Monday afternoon. The festival is FREE but don't forget your money for the awesome food court where food vendors are teaming with local non-profit organizations. There will be great food from street tacos to waffle pops, and adult beverages. You can bring your own kite or make one yourself. There will be a FREE kite making workshop where volunteers show you step-by-step how to make a kite. Professional kite flyers will choreograph kites to music. A tethered hot air balloon will there both days at 11 a.m. if the weather permits. The Coast Guard will have a helicopter landing on Sunday at 1 p.m.
You also don't want to miss the Jaws of Life demonstration and K-9 Demonstration. Hold on tight because there will be rides and amusements for kids.
Your furry family members are also welcome! This event has a little something for everyone! This is not an event that you want to miss!
The festival open Sunday May 26th and Monday May 27th from 11 am - 6 pm at Central Park in San Ramon. To plan your visit to the festival go to artandwind.com for the entertainment schedule.
