POETRY

Santa Clara County's new and unconventional poet laureate

EMBED </>More Videos

Mighty Mike McGee dropped out of college and complains about high school poetry lessons, but he is now Santa Clara County's new poet laureate. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara County's new poet laureate is not what you would expect from a typical poet.

First, he goes by the name of Mighty Mike McGee.

He does not come from the world of academia. He didn't get a writing or English degree. He didn't even finish community college.

He got into poetry in his early 20s in an unconventional way.

"I got in through the kitchen window to poetry by showing up at cafes and bars and doing very loud, very fast poetry for people who were probably not sober," said Mike McGee, who grew up in the South Bay.

He has not stopped being loud. McGee is not shy about touching on subjects that make people uncomfortable or using profanity in his poetry.

"People heckled me because they didn't agree with the things I was saying. But that is the beauty of spoken word. There's that possibility for conflict. There is that possibility for conversation," he said.

VIDEO: Mighty Mike McGee performs one of his earliest poems
EMBED More News Videos

Santa Clara County's new poet laureate, Mighty Mike McGee, performs one of his first poems at Live Lit in San Jose.



Despite his unfiltered approach, McGee is also an ardent supporter of poetry and wants more people to share their writings in public.

He hosts Live Lit, an open mic for writers, every Thursday night at Caffe Frascati in downtown San Jose.

"One out of every six people in a sign up list is someone who has never done that before," said McGee, who wants poetry slams to liberate poetry from the stereotype that it is boring.

McGee will be Santa Clara County's poet laureate until 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspoetryentertainmentsouth bayabc7 originalswhere you liveSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
"Graveyard Shift", a performance poem by Mighty Mike McGee
Finding hope through poetry after North Bay firestorm
POETRY
Finding hope through poetry after North Bay firestorm
PHOTOS: Ghost Ship Fire poem left on Lake Merritt columns
Ghost Ship tribute poem painted over by city worker at Lake Merritt
Student's viral poem asks 'Why am I not good enough?'
More poetry
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News