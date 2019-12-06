SantaCon to celebrate 25th anniversary this weekend in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SantaCon returns to San Francisco on Saturday.People dressed in Santa suits will take part in bar crawls throughout various neighborhoods.But where Santa goes, trouble sometimes follows.Last year during SantaCon, two women were arrested for felony vandalism and battery, after they were caught on video trashing a restaurant on Polk Street.Event organizers are urging people to be respectful.One Santa meeting spot is Union Square, where people are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the San Francisco Fire Department.Rain and wind is forecast throughout the day on Saturday, but SantaCon will happen rain or shine.