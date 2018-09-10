Scenes from 2018's Oakland Pride festivities

Yesterday marked the ninth annual edition of the Oakland Pride parade and festival. As usual, the parade kicked off at City Hall, at Broadway & 14th Street, concluding at the event's main stage and festival at Broadway & 20th Street.
Oakland Pride aims to celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ community in Oakland and the East Bay with four stages of entertainment and six city blocks of music, art, vendors, food and fun. (Here's more on the festival and its 2018 lineup.)
Check outa few photos we captured at yesterday's event:
Volunteers at Oakland Pride.
DJ Kill Bill.
Manny (left) and Samantha Loveheart, Royal Crown Prince and Princess of the Grand Ducal Council of Alameda and Contra Costa County.
Black Brothers Esteem.
Oakland-inspired T-shirts.
A supporter of mayoral candidate Cat Brooks.
Rapper Chhoti Ma.
Michelle Miller, better known as DJSHELLHEART.
The "World Famous Rick & Russ Show" with CJ Flash.
