Scenes from 2018's Oakland Pride festivities

Yesterday marked the ninth annual edition of the Oakland Pride parade and festival. As usual, the parade kicked off at City Hall, at Broadway & 14th Street, concluding at the event's main stage and festival at Broadway & 20th Street.Oakland Pride aims to celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ community in Oakland and the East Bay with four stages of entertainment and six city blocks of music, art, vendors, food and fun. ( Here's more on the festival and its 2018 lineup.)Check outa few photos we captured at yesterday's event: