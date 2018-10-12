Scenes from San Francisco Fleet Week 2018

This year's San Francisco Fleet Week took place from October 1-8, 2018, with the usual three-day air show in the skies of San Francisco. Fleet Week celebrates the rich naval tradition in the Bay Area, honors the men and women serving in today's armed forces and facilitates annual disaster preparedness training with the Navy, Marines and local first responders. The air shows attract over a million people around the Bay.
Check out our photos from the event:
Alcatraz Island.
Patriots Jet Team.
United States Navy Medical Tent.
A Navy medic.
The Blue Angels.
United 777.
