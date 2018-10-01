COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Scenes from the 2018 Folsom Street Fair [NSFW]

Photos: Beth Thomas/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Yesterday, 13 blocks of San Francisco filled with BDSM, kink and leather enthusiasts attending the Folsom Street Fair.

California's third-largest single-day, outdoor spectator event, the fair takes place on Folsom Street between 8th and 13th streets, drawing nearly 200 exhibitors and vendors and 400,000 attendees strutting their stuff in their most outrageous leather, rubber and fetish attire.

It also has a giving component: last year alone, Folsom Street Events raised $322,484 for local and national charities.

Here's a NSFW peek into the fun at this year's fair.
















































Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Veteran with cancer holds yard sale to pay for own funeral
ABC7 Celebrates Latino Heritage Month 2018
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
Free admission to USS Hornet Museum in Alameda Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trump wants 'comprehensive' FBI probe into Kavanaugh accusations
'Tragedy of grand scale': Events mark anniversary of Vegas shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Blue Angels expected in San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Kellyanne Conway says she is a victim of sexual assault
Supreme Court denies request to hear appeal over Martins Beach
Show More
Study: Too much screen time can lead to dog depression
AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing clouds, rain returns overnight
Former Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize in Medicine
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
1 dead, man charged with DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
More News