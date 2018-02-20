School Shooting Memorial Appears In Duboce Park

An impromptu memorial dedicated to 14 students and three adults killed in a Florida school shooting last week appeared suddenly this morning at Duboce Park.
The names of all 17 victims who lost their lives at Stoneman Douglas High School were written on signs placed atop bollards near the park's dog play area.
A sign attached to a length of chain dedicated the memorial to the victims of the Parkland, FL shooting and ends with a call to "end gun violence now."
On March 24th, students and allies will take to the streets nationwide for the March For Our Lives movement to demand to end gun violence and mass shootings in schools.
In San Francisco, a march and rally are planned for 1pm at City Hall.
