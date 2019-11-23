Community & Events

Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley in need of donations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, The Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley is behind in financial donations this year.

Compared to this time last year, it says it's down $100,000.

The food bank needs to raise more money this year because it's feeding more people than last year.

Second Harvest is collecting donations of frozen turkeys and other Thanksgiving food Saturday at its three warehouses in San Jose and San Carlos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan josecharityfood bankdonations
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student injured after projectile on Hwy 101 hits bus
Fremont: Finding solutions to issues across the community
2 suspects arrested in connection with Orinda Halloween shooting, police say
Harrowing account of nursing student who witnessed BART stabbing
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
'It's pretty scary' Consumers react to FDA warning about romaine lettuce grown in Salinas
Crowds flood SFO as holiday travel kicks off
Show More
Barracuda fans toss thousands of stuffed animals on ice in 5th annual tradition
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
Legal dispute shutters popular SF restaurant unexpectedly
Caltrain, BART experiencing delays during Friday commute
Man accused of killing Nia Wilson enters not guilty plea, trial date set
More TOP STORIES News