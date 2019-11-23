Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley in need of donations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, The Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley is behind in financial donations this year.Compared to this time last year, it says it's down $100,000.The food bank needs to raise more money this year because it's feeding more people than last year.Second Harvest is collecting donations of frozen turkeys and other Thanksgiving food Saturday at its three warehouses in San Jose and San Carlos.