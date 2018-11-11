SF and San Jose hold parades to honor veterans

San Jose honored Veterans and marked the 100th Anniversary of World War One ending with a parade.San Jose Firefighters from Truck 1 and Truck 13 raised the American Flag above the route of Sunday's, Veterans Day Parade. Organizers say it's Northern California's largest Veterans Day parade.This year, a San Jose native who's risen to the rank of general, served as grand marshal.San Francisco also honored veterans and ABC7 News was along the parade route near Pier 39.Mayor London Breed took part, along with veterans and bands from local high schools. Dozens lined the parade route, many waving American flags.