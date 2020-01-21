San Francisco celebrates life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with annual march

The event organized by the San Francisco Interfaith Council, was one of many events happening in the Bay Area for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The annual MLK Day march started at the Caltrain station on King and 4th. Some traveled on Caltrain's celebration train from San Jose. The service was free to anyone attending the march, complete with a commemorative ticket.
Mayor Breed urged her audience to honor Dr. King's legacy by voting, taking part in the census and fighting for justice in communities that continue to struggle in San Francisco, including African-Americans.
"We are still here and we still matter and we're not going anywhere," Breed said.
Speaking at MLK March, Mayor @LondonBreed wipes tears as she says she knows she is Martin Luther King Jr. ‘s dream, as first female African American mayor of San Francisco : pic.twitter.com/BDQ83gKQjB— KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) January 20, 2020
This year's theme was 'Time for Justice,' a message understood even by the young ones in the crowd.
"If it wasn't for him I wouldn't be alive. My mom's black and my dad's white," said one young girl.
Museum of the African Diaspora also offered free admission and performances, including students on stilts from the Prescott Circus Theatre in Oakland.
Loved meeting these kids from @prescottcircus performing outside the @MoADsf where admission is free today for MLK day. They’re on stilts as a reminder to always stand on higher ground : pic.twitter.com/dyHpvYdMlA— KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) January 20, 2020
"Part of walking on stilts, we call it higher ground, it's a metaphor for speaking for the higher self within you just like Martin Luther King," said coach Derique McGee of Prescott Circus.