COMMUNITY & EVENTS

SF Events: Giants FanFest, SF Beer Week, Valentine’s Day Celebrations, More

By Hoodline
Whether it's the San Francisco Giants, the start of the city's biggest beer event, or getting primed for Valentine's Day, there's a lot to love around San Francisco this weekend.

On Friday, get your work done quickly so you can get out and enjoy a number of events in the early evening, including a wine tasting crawl along Union Street, the kick-off gala for San Francisco Beer week at Pier 35, spreading unexpected kindness with The Parade of Love revelry at the Ferry Building and opening night of the 30th annual SF Russian Festival in lower Pac Heights.

Wear your heart on your sleeve on Saturday in a few ways: show some love to local baseball greats at the annual Giants FanFest at AT&T Park, score some tulips for that favorite person in your life at the annual Tulipmania at Pier 39, find a new best friend at Muttville's senior dog adoption day in SoMa, or enjoy a Valentine's Day special on tango lessons at the SF Botanical Gardens.

Wrap it up on Sunday with celebrating the grand reopening of a science and education center in Corona Heights, honoring Thomas Edison's birthday with science experiments in SoMa and checking out entertainer and SF local Brian Copeland's one man show in the Mission that benefits people with depression.

Take a look at the list below to find additional events taking place in the days ahead.

Thursday, February 8












Friday, February 9




















Saturday, February 10
























Sunday, February 11












To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News