Race and Culture

San Francisco gives back to farmworkers in honor of Cesar Chavez Day

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SF gives back to farmworkers in honor of Cesar Chavez Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Migrant workers in California continue to suffer through the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, a group of organizers in San Francisco's Mission District decided to celebrate Cesar Chavez Day by giving back to those who pick our foods.

RELATED: East Bay women provide essential goods to farmworkers working through pandemic

There are many ways to celebrate the positive impact labor leader Cesar Chavez has had on our society.

On this day, we are reminded of his non-violence stance while fighting with words and actions for the rights of migrant workers.

"They don't have any savings, so you get COVID, all of a sudden and you have to shelter in place, you can't go to work and that means you are not earning money," said Roberto Hernandez, the founder of The Mission Food Hub.

VIDEO: Stanford student raises awareness for farm worker wages after getting $7 for picking 2 gallons of blueberries
EMBED More News Videos

A Stanford student took a part-time, summer job on a blueberry farm, and is going viral after exposing how much the workers get paid.



Hernandez is remembering the past to imagine a better future. That's how the idea of giving food back to farmworkers in the Central Valley started. The Mission Food Hub already helps feed 7,000 to 9,000 families a week in its neighborhood and surrounding ones.

"Everything we collect today, we are going to caravan up to the farmworkers and we're taking prepared meals as well as boxes and shelf-stable stuff," explained Amanda Nelson, also of The Mission Food Hub.

Chavez and Dolores Huerta created the National Farm Workers Association in the 60s to stop the exploitation of farmworkers. By striking, they forced the boycott of grapes across the country to shed light on the racial and economic discrimination of these workers.
In the end, Chavez and his supporters got what they wanted for many farmworkers, higher wages, benefits and for many families, it was a powerful lesson in social justice.

RELATED: Santa Clara Co. farmworkers receive COVID-19 vaccines at pop-up site

Hernandez was only 12 when he was sent to work in the Central Valley. The strike was still on going. That's when he met Chavez and Huerta.

"They fed my heart, my spirit, my soul, my mind, and it really was the beginning of shaping me to be an organizer, an activist and to speak out," he added.

Perhaps Chavez will be best remembered for harvesting hope in California's underserved communities.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscomission districtbuilding a better bay areameal deliverycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscesar chavezrace in americarace and culturecharityholidayfoodagriculturefood drivefarmingdonations
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
SF school board member Alison Collins sues district, colleagues
Black Oakland homeowner shorted $155K in appraisal
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Asian seniors left shaken after car fires in Oakland
Rallies held across the Bay Area to stop AAPI hate, violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Is it OK to get a vaccine in another county? Here's what we found
Director of SF's Trans Initiatives shares how to be an ally
Californians 50+ can now make a vaccine appointment on MyTurn
Black Oakland homeowner shorted $155K in appraisal
SF school board member Alison Collins sues district, colleagues
Moscone playlist makes getting a vaccine even more joyous
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
Show More
Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective for younger teens
Ex-cop told onlooker George Floyd was 'probably on something'
Today is International Transgender Day of Visibility
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
UCSF researchers share tips to lose pandemic weight
More TOP STORIES News