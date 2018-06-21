PRIDE PARADE

San Francisco Pride 2018: Parade and event details

From all of us here at ABC7, we wish you a happy Pride Month! (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 is proud to celebrate Pride Month and to be a part of the annual Pride Parade in San Francisco.

RELATED: SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures

You'll find full information about the 2018 Pride events in SF below.

Friday, June 22:

  • Trans March: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Click here for details and click here for traffic and transit information.

  • Pink Triangle: Outline Install: 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Click here for details.

  • Pride Shabbat 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Click here for details.

Saturday, June 23:

  • Pink Triangle: Main Installation: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Click here for details.

  • Pride Ride with Different Spokes: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Click here for details.

  • Celebration/Rally: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Click here for details.

  • Sundance Saloon Pre-Pride Country-Western Dance: 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Click here for details.

Sunday, June 24:

  • Pride Parade/March: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Contingents will march from Beale to 8th, on Market Street. Click here for details on the event and click here for traffic and transit information.

  • Pride Celebration/Rally: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Click here for details on the event and click here for traffic and transit information.

  • Queerky: An Exhibit featuring LGBTQ Artists Hosted by Senator Scott Wiener & Joseph Abbati: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for details.

  • Official San Francisco Pride VIP Party: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for details.

  • Pink Triangle: De-installation: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Click here for details.

  • Sundance Saloon After-Pride Country-Western Dance: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Click here for details.

The San Francisco Police Department is dedicated to making this year's Pride Week safe and enjoyable. Click here for a look at the security measures they'll be taking for this year's Pride Festival.

Click here for full coverage on SF Pride and click here for full coverage from ABC7 on the LGBT community.

How are you celebrating Pride weekend? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV

PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Celebration 2017
