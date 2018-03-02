SF Weekend: Annual Black Cuisine Festival, Dash & Splash 5K, More

Since most attendees plan to get wet, tomorrow morning's Dash & Splash 5k in Aquatic Park is still on, with proceeds benefiting the Special Olympics of Northern California.
In the afternoon, head to Bayview for the 38th Annual Black Cuisine Festival, which is raising funds for Bayview Senior Services. Saturday evening, a Castro drag show fundraiser is raising funds for the Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy. Lastly, there's a fundraising effort for Diabetes in Parkside which includes an adapted yoga class and a cooking workshop.
Also on tap this weekend: celebrate American Tulip Day with 100,000 flowers on display in Union Square, take in a vintage baseball game in Golden Gate Park, browse an interactive hip-hop culture art exhibit at the Asian Art Museum and join a bike tour of city parks in the Dogpatch.
Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.
Friday, March 2
Saturday, March 3
Sunday, March 4
