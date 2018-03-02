COMMUNITY & EVENTS

SF Weekend: Annual Black Cuisine Festival, Dash & Splash 5K, More

Photo: Special Olympics Northern California / Flickr

By Hoodline
(A winter storm moved in after we lined up an extensive list of goings-on for this weekend, so be advised that some of these events are subject to change.)

Since most attendees plan to get wet, tomorrow morning's Dash & Splash 5k in Aquatic Park is still on, with proceeds benefiting the Special Olympics of Northern California.

In the afternoon, head to Bayview for the 38th Annual Black Cuisine Festival, which is raising funds for Bayview Senior Services. Saturday evening, a Castro drag show fundraiser is raising funds for the Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy. Lastly, there's a fundraising effort for Diabetes in Parkside which includes an adapted yoga class and a cooking workshop.

Also on tap this weekend: celebrate American Tulip Day with 100,000 flowers on display in Union Square, take in a vintage baseball game in Golden Gate Park, browse an interactive hip-hop culture art exhibit at the Asian Art Museum and join a bike tour of city parks in the Dogpatch.

Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.

Friday, March 2














Saturday, March 3




















Sunday, March 4




















To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.

The San Francisco Symphony is a Hoodline media partner.
