SF Weekend: Circus Center Lessons, Mac 'n Cheese Melt-Off, Cartoon Art Museum Re-Opening, More

Kick it off tonight with a walking tour led by SF artist Paz de la Calzada starting at the Tenderloin museum.
Lock down your Friday night with a pancakes-centric art show in SoMa, a musical about modern day technology in Union Square or swing by the Circus Center in Cole Valley for $5 off trapeze, rope and aerial silk classes.
Chow down at the third annual Mac 'n Cheese off at the SoMa Streat Food Park on Saturday and then help celebrate the new Fisherman's Wharf location for the SF Cartoon Art Museum in the evening.
Round out your weekend with $5 off jazz, hip hop and contemporary dance lessons in the FiDi or swing by Fort Mason to sample craft food in 14 categories, including chocolate, coffee, honey, preserves, and spirits.
