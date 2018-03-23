COMMUNITY & EVENTS

SF Weekend: Excelsior Sunday Streets, March For Life, TreasureFest, More

Photo: Young Chau/Facebook

By Hoodline
It's the first spring weekend in San Francisco, so grab your umbrella, don a few layers and make a plan for getting out and about.

Tomorrow, check out baby goats and local art in Bernal Heights, a stand-up comedy fundraiser for stem cell donations at the Palace of Fine Arts, or take part in a video game tournament in Union Square.

Easter-themed events kick off on Saturday with Treasure Island's monthly flea market complete with an egg hunt and selfies with the Easter Bunny. There's also a Easter egg hunt for dogs in SoMa, with all proceeds going to Muttville Senior Dog rescue.

Also on Saturday: the March for Our Lives against gun violence rally at Civic Center, whiskey tasting at Pier 3 and a fireworks show at Pier 39 to celebrate the start of spring.

On Sunday, start with a brunch festival in the Mission before heading out to enjoy Macy's annual flower show in Union Square or the latest Sunday Street festival in the Excelsior.

Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.

Thursday, March 22









Friday, March 23














Saturday, March 24




























Sunday, March 25














To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
