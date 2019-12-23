bay area life

Shen Yun is a colorful celebration of China's rich cultural heritage

Shen Yun is the world's premier classical Chinese Dance and music company!

In fact, the words "Shen Yun," mean "The beauty of divine beings dancing."

Through breathtaking dance, exhilarating music, and classic storytelling, Shen Yun's artists tell of a time when divine beings walked upon the earth, leaving behind a culture that inspired generations.

Don't miss your chance to see this brilliant artistic revival and celebration of China's rich cultural heritage.

