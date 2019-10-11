fleet week

Ships arrive in SF Bay for Fleet Week's Parade of Ships

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fleet Week is underway in San Francisco. Prior to Friday's Blue Angels airshow, the annual Parade of Ships was held.

SF FLEET WEEK 2019: Blue Angels schedule, airshow lineup, and list of other events

The fleet arrived in San Francisco Bay, parading under the Golden Gate Bridge.

It included five U.S. Navy ships, joined by a Coast Guard cutter, the Army Corps of Engineers and a representative from the Royal Australian Navy.

VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?

The San Francisco Fire Department's fire boat was the lead escort.

For more information about Fleet Week, click here.

Take a look at the latest news and best videos from Fleet Week here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscofleet weekboatscoast guardnavyair showeventsblue angels
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
SF increases security for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Fleet Week
FLEET WEEK
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
WATCH IN 60: PG&E could cut power, four injured in fire, Fleet Week emergency drill
Safety first: Emergency drill kicks off Fleet Week
WATCH IN 60: 49ers help boy with cancer, Fleet Week in SF, Napa man wins pumpkin contest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
PG&E power outages still impacting 122K in Bay Area
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Time lapse shows fast-moving Saddleridge Fire in Porter Ranch area
PG&E Power Outage: Is the power on? Add to this restoration map
Blackouts may cost state $2.6 billion, I-Team investigates
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader
Show More
Ronan Farrow talks Lauer, Weinstein in new book 'Catch and Kill'
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
Tesla driver caught asleep at the wheel in Bay Area
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
Singed rabbit flees Southern Calif. wildfire, taken to animal hospital
More TOP STORIES News