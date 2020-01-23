Community & Events

Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show: Show dogs visit ABC7 for Dog Show paw-ree-view

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A beagle and a wolfhound made their way to ABC7 on Thursday to get everyone excited for the Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show!

It's happening at the Cow Palace on Jan. 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Golden Gate Kennel Club Chairman Michael Stone - along with the two show dogs - joined ABC7 News in studio to talk about the show and how it works. It's one of only three benched shows in the United States and the largest on the West Coast.

"Benched" means the dogs are all on display for the public to see. Visitors can come to the show, watch the dogs being judged, then go visit the dogs, breeders and owners in the benching area.

It's a great opportunity for the public to meet all 133 breeds who will be there.

Get more information about the Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show and purchase tickets here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdaly citydogsanimal newspetsdoganimalsbay area eventssales
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Authorities investigating possible case of coronavirus in Texas
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
49ers speak to media ahead of Super Bowl 54
New CDC coronavirus warning posters at SFO
49ers' Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to fallen military service member's family
Suspect arrested in projectile strikes south of Gilroy, report says
Show More
San Mateo deadly crash linked to home invasion, police say
SF Mayor London Breed endorses Michael Bloomberg for president
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
More TOP STORIES News