NORTH BAY FIRES

Sonoma County survey seeks residents' post-wildfire plans, concerns

A law enforcement officer blocks a road as flames from a wildfire burn in a residential area in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. --
A community group in Sonoma County is asking everyone in the county affected by the North Bay wildfires to take a survey to guide decisions-makers as the area recovers. SOCO Rises, a wildfire recovery organization made up of concerned citizens, created the survey to gather community members' attitudes five months after the fires.

Spokesperson Jen Klose said the community must have a voice on how to recover and rebuild and address problems that existed before the fires. Klose said equity should be at the center of those decisions.

SOCO Rises spokesperson Ana Lugo said, "We formed even before the fires stopped burning because we knew that the community would need to have its voice heard in the recovery and rebuilding."

The survey was prepared with the support from Novato-based King Brown Partners, a firm that does business strategy research. It addresses what a rebuilt Sonoma County would look like, who will make the decisions and how the county can become stronger.

The survey, which is available through April 2, is in English and Spanish and can be found here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsNorth Bay Firessonoma countywildfireSonoma
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
How big are the Mendocino Complex Fires?
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Firestorm costs add to budget cuts in Santa Rosa
Center in Santa Rosa aims to help over 500 North Bay fire victims
More North Bay Fires
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News