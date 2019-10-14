Sips with Spencer

Peter Eastlake gives Spencer a tour of Wine Lands

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Did you know that before Wine Lands launched, wine was not available at most music festivals?

Wine Lands pioneered the experience of talking to winemakers and learning about their wine while tasting at Outside Lands.

This year, Spencer met up with sommelier Peter Eastlake at Wine Lands 2019.

With a tasting experience carefully curated by Peter, Spencer explores over 40 winery booths featuring 125 wines available to sample.

