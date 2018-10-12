Spooky events happening this weekend in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Oh my gourd, it's officially fall and it is time to get festive! From spooky haunted houses to pumpkin patches all over, you are in for a treat with all Bay Area's most thrilling and delicious things to do this weekend.
Pirates of Emerson
Where: Pleasanton Fair Grounds 4501 Pleasanton Ave. Pleasanton, CA 94566
When: Open now till October 31st from 7:05 p.m. -12 a.m. on Saturdays only
Enjoy a haunted theme park that is truly frightening and explore through multiple Halloween themed mazes. Boogie to live music and other haunted attractions. Remember this is an event for children 14 and over.
Tickets sold here.
General admission: $35 at door
Special online price is $30 with available upgrades.
G&M Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Where: 487 E. Airway Blvd, Livermore, CA 94551
When: Time varies depending on weekdays and weekend
Find your way out of the 6-acre corn maze to find many more fun attractions.
Pick a pumpkin and have fun at the petting zoo. They also have new activities like pony rides, pedal carts and a giant jumping pillow.
Pricing: for the weekend is $10 or less according to age, Children under 5 are free.
Pay at the door, but they do offer a printable coupon here.
Treasure Island Music Festival
Check out the Bay Area's epic music festival! Dance to headliners and many diverse artists.
There will be a variety of food, D.I.Y. workshops, and art. For all music lovers, this is a festival that you won't want to miss.
When: October 13th and 14th
Where: Middle Harbor Shoreline Park
2777 Middle Harbor Rd, Oakland, CA 94607
Purchase tickets here.
Fall Wine Walk
Where: Downtown Willow Glen
1261 Lincoln Ave, Suite 217, San Jose, Ca 95125
When: Saturday October 13th, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Sip. Sip. Hooray! Wine down and. walk through beautiful Downtown Willow Glen. This event includes wines from the country of Italy a free wine glass and a map of all participating vendors.
Purchase tickets: at the door for $45 or $35 in advance here.
Pumpkins in the Park
Where: Discovery Meadow 180 Woz Way, San Jose, CA 95110
When: Saturday, October 13th 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Hosted by Guadalupe River Park Conservatory, a nonprofit organization.
A perfect day in the park for frolicking in a giant pumpkin patch! Explore and bring awareness about The Guadalupe River. A harvest fair full of carnival games and food. Get jiggy to live music and be sure to bring your costume for the costume parade. This event is for all ages.
Free admission for all.
Second Annual Bascom Boo Bash
Where: 1000 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128
When: Friday, October 12 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Grab your costume and dash on over to the Second Annual Bascom Boo Bash. Walk through a haunted house and have your picture taken at the Halloween photo booth. Have fun jumping in the bounce house, carnival games, and many more activities.
Tickets are free.
Spooky Pooch Fest
When: October 14th, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
Where: Heather Farms Park, parking lot near baseball field #5 & #6
N. San Carlos Dr. Walnut Creek, CA 94598
It's that time of the year for a Howl-o-ween Fest! Come enjoy a free benefit for The Contra Costa Humane Society. There will be food vendors for you and your furry family members. Have fun listening to music, taking pics at the photo booths, and enter a costume contest! There is fun for the entire family and great prizes for contest winners. Don't forget your leash!
Free admission for all.