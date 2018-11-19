COMMUNITY & EVENTS

St. Anthony's Curbside Donation Drive Goes Digital

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A holiday donation tradition in San Francisco has entered the digital age.

This season, St. Anthony's launched a virtual curbside donation drive.

People can still donate at St. Anthony's, but the curbside drop-off drive won't be held. Instead, donors can pick from a list of items online.

The money will be spent on the food most needed.

"You don't have to drive here," said Rachel Ball, a spokesperson with St. Anthony's. "They don't have to go outside in the unhealthy air quality and it reduces waste for our dining room because the dining room can use those dollars to purchase exactly what they need. "

You can go here for their virtual donation site.
