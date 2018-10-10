COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Stranger gives Texas high school students homecoming dinner surprise

EMBED </>More Videos

Cy-Woods students surprised by generous stranger

CYPRESS, Texas --
Several Cy-Woods students got a big surprise when a generous stranger paid for their homecoming dinners.

Celebrating their homecoming at La Maria in Cypress, Rebekah Casassa and her friends say another diner stepped in and paid for their meal.

"I didn't think generous people still existed," said Cassassa.

The woman gave the students $80 and refused to take the change back, suggesting the students tip their limo driver.

Casassa and her friends say this is a tradition they hope to pay forward in the future.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshomecominghigh schooldanceu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Save the Redwoods holding 'Stand for the Redwoods' centennial celebration
'Snapcrap' app drawing attention to SF's dirty streets
ABC7 Celebrates Latino Heritage Month 2018
Fleet Week air show over San Francisco Bay
More Community & Events
Top Stories
LIVE: Experts say Hurricane Michael came too fast for many to evacuate
Man facing felony charges after fight outside Levi Stadium
Officials: Fremont St near SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until next Wednesday
Limo owner's son charged following deadly NY crash
Man burned after using brake fluid, vacuum to kill bugs
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
LA home infested with rats causes concern among neighbors
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
Show More
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
2 Chicago area children being treated for rare polio-like illness
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Third-graders' 'mess' leaves beloved custodian in tears
SoCal mom seeks answers after disabled man dies in hot car
More News