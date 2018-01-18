HOODLINE

Survey polls Richmond neighbors on how to spend $1M in city funding

District 1 Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer recently released a community survey for 'One Richmond,' the new collaborative campaign to spruce up the northwest corner of the city, as the Richmond District Blog reports.

A joint effort between Fewer's office, the Richmond District Neighborhood Center, and others, One Richmond is the district's campaign to figure out how to spend $1 million in city funding allocated from the city budget.

According to a new survey made available through the campaign, the mission of One Richmond is "to strengthen a collective identity for the neighborhood that promotes the values of inclusiveness, compassion, community pride and shopping local."

Questions on the survey are extremely preliminary and qualitative, generally geared towards residents' perception of the neighborhood--favorite parks, iconic landmarks, meeting places, and cultural identities.

But over the coming months, information gathered will help lay the foundation for how the city funding is allocated towards social services, beautification, and infrastructure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlinevotingmoneyRichmond
HOODLINE
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Hoodline
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News