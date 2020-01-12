Survivors of deadly Antioch crash return to site one year later

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Exactly one year ago tonight, six teenagers were involved in a deadly crash in Antioch.On Jan. 11, 2019, two teens died and four survived when their vehicle practically wrapped around the tree it hit off Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive.Seventeen-year-old Leanna Rubin and 13-year-old Jaia Lightner were killed in the crash.Authorities think speed and slick roads were likely the cause.Seventeen-year-old Willie Logan survived the crash and for the first time, returned to the site of the crash with his family and friends by his side."Due to the brain trauma I had, I actually can't remember anything," Logan said.Logan's parents, Michelle and Willie III, said their son was in the hospital for 57 days after the crash. Doctors didn't think he would survive but were amazed by the progress he made."All the support from my friends, my family. Everybody that I know of. Even the people I don't know. Their prayers help keep me up," Willie said.Ne'Ari Dillworth survived the crash, she was sitting in the passenger seat.Velma Wilson, Willie's aunt, says Ne'Ari remembers everything."This was just her opportunity because she deals with a lot of PTSD. And this was her chance to come out and be at the accident scene for the first time. And the hope is to meet and see other survivors. She did not know my nephew at all. They didn't go to school together. So this was actually their first time meeting today. God spared their lives. Their lives are forever different. My nephew who was a football star. He played baseball. He lost his leg," Wilson said.Willie says he's taking it day by day and feels blessed he's being given a second chance to live."What we had to go through, inspire other people to raise up. Do better with their lives, but also do better with ours," Logan.Willie is completing his senior year at Antioch High School.Four balloons were released to represent the four lives that survived the crash. Both Willie and Ne'Ari released two balloons each to represent the two lives lost.The families of Leanna Rubin and Jaia Lightner did not attend.