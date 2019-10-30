SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cotton candy is a delicious sweet treat but did you know it can be a very effective science experiment? Joanne Curley from Gilead Sciences explains how cotton candy can be a learning tool as well as a tasty snack! You can do a cotton candy experiment at Girls' Festival on Nov. 9.
Sweet science experiments await visitors at Girls' Festival 2019
