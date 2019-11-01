SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC Daytime talk show host, Tamron Hall, recently recorded a Public Service Announcement supporting people to donate and/or register for this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's at Pier 27 in San Francisco.
It will held on Saturday, November 9. Registration starts at 8:30am. The walk begins at 10am.
To learn more about the walk, you can visit the Walk to End Alzheimer's website.
Tamron Hall supports walkers at this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's in San Francisco with Public Service Announcement
