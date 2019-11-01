Community & Events

Tamron Hall supports walkers at this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's in San Francisco with Public Service Announcement

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC Daytime talk show host, Tamron Hall, recently recorded a Public Service Announcement supporting people to donate and/or register for this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's at Pier 27 in San Francisco.

It will held on Saturday, November 9. Registration starts at 8:30am. The walk begins at 10am.

To learn more about the walk, you can visit the Walk to End Alzheimer's website.
