Tamron Hall supports walkers at this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's in San Francisco with Public Service Announcement

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC Daytime talk show host, Tamron Hall, recently recorded a Public Service Announcement supporting people to donate and/or register for this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's at Pier 27 in San Francisco.It will held on Saturday, November 9. Registration starts at 8:30am. The walk begins at 10am.To learn more about the walk, you can visit thewebsite.