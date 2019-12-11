SAN JOSE, Calif (KGO) -- The Nutcracker ballet was first performed 123 years ago in Russia and over the years, have become a holiday tradition for many families. The San Jose Dance Theater has been presenting The Nutcracker for 54 years and you can still see it this month.
The San Jose Dance Theater brings imagination to life in the classic ballet The Nutcracker
