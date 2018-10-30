COMMUNITY & EVENTS

The Women's Building wins $160K contest to replace its 108-year-old windows

Photo: Teresa Hammerl/Hoodline

By Hoodline
The historic Women's Building at 3543 18th St. (between Guerrero and Valencia) will receive a $160,000 grant to put toward the retrofitting of its 108-year-old windows, building representatives announced.

Noemi Zulberti, Women's Building facilities director, told Hoodline via email that building management is still waiting to receive the paperwork for the grant. But as soon as that arrives, they will seek a permit from the city.

"As part of the permit, and because it is a historical building, we have to present a windows assessment," Zulberti explained, adding that she'll work with a company that specializes in assessments of historical buildings.

Described as "a safe and welcoming place that facilitates the wellbeing of women, girls and families," the Women's Building has been serving the community since 1971.

After outgrowing its initial office, the organization purchased 3543 18th St. in 1979. It was formerly a Sons of Norway meeting hall and neighborhood bar called Dovre Hall.

As we previously reported, supporters were able to vote in a contest earlier this month hosted by the National Trust For Historic Preservation and American Express. It featured 20 historic sites around the country competing for more than $1.5 million in preservation funding.

The contenders included churches, businesses, museums, community centers and other historic sites. At the end of the campaign, the Women's Building received about 9 percent of all votes cast -- 96,120 of 1,072,316 total votes.

The Women's Building, which dates to 1910, was retrofitted in 2000. But the makeover did not include its 54 single-pane windows, because of the high price tag of retrofitting them all: $200,000. With the grant in place, Zulberti says the Women's Building will finance the remaining $40,000.

"As soon the permit is ready, we'll be starting the work," Zulberti told Hoodline, adding that she hopes to be able to finish the project in summer 2019.
