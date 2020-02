Thousands of fans set to gather at Staples Center for memorial honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Fans beginning to line up for Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial at 10am. #2/#24/#2020 ⁦@ABC7⁩ pic.twitter.com/blpCLREa2w — Rachel Brown (@abc7rachelbrown) February 24, 2020

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Thousands of mourners will gather at Staples Center Monday morning, as well as across all of Los Angeles, to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant nearly a month after they were killed with 7 others in a helicopter crash.The memorial service, dubbed "A Celebration of Life," will begin at 10 a.m. for 20,000 people at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers.Details on speakers and performers have not yet been announced, though the service will feature music and retrospectives on Kobe Bryant's career, along with speakers reflecting on his impact on his sport and the world. Bryant's family, dozens of sports greats and many major figures in Bryant's public life are expected to attend.Fans began arriving hours ahead of the public memorial. Among them was 72-year-old Bob Melendez, who says he has been a Lakers season ticket holder for 40 years. Melendez says that after seeing Bryant play for many years he couldn't imagine missing it. He wore a black No. 24 jersey and Lakers jacket he bought for Bryant's final game."I'd never dreamed I'd be wearing this" at Bryant's memorial, he said.The memorial will not be shown on TV screens at L.A. Live or near Staples Center, so officials are asking fans without tickets not congregate outside the service. Multiple checkpoints will be in place throughout the immediate area. Though heavy traffic delays are expected, surrounding streets will remain open.Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the newly renamed nonprofit, Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which provides opportunities to young people through sports.Kobe and Gianna were buried Feb. 7 in a private ceremony in Corona del Mar, according to death certificates released by Los Angeles County officials.ABC7 will begin coverage of the memorial at 9 a.m. You can watch the broadcast on ABC7, streaming online on ABC7.com/live and the ABC7 Los Angeles app