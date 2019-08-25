Thousands join annual Bridge to Bridge Run in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people hit the streets of San Francisco Sunday morning for "America's most beautiful run."The annual Bridge to Bridge Run, both the 5K and 12K, started at 8 a.m. in front of the Ferry Building.Runners pass through Fisherman's Wharf and Ghirardelli Square. They will make their way to Crissy Field for a panoramic view of the Golden Gate Bridge, then loop back to the Marina Green where the run ends.The race benefits the Special Olympics.