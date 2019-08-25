SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people hit the streets of San Francisco Sunday morning for "America's most beautiful run."
The annual Bridge to Bridge Run, both the 5K and 12K, started at 8 a.m. in front of the Ferry Building.
Runners pass through Fisherman's Wharf and Ghirardelli Square. They will make their way to Crissy Field for a panoramic view of the Golden Gate Bridge, then loop back to the Marina Green where the run ends.
The race benefits the Special Olympics.
Thousands join annual Bridge to Bridge Run in San Francisco
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News