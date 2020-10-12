halloween

Minnesota man's 'Tiger King' wins 1st place at Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh-Off

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- UPDATE: Travis Geinger of Anoka, Minnesota took home first place with the "Tiger King" pumpkin weighing at 2,350lbs, setting the record for the heaviest pumpkin weighed in North America this year!

The first-time entrant was awarded a grand prize of $16,450 with his giant pumpkin with a stuffed tiger doll named after the popular documentary.



Like most events this year, the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin festival was canceled because of the pandemic, but the weigh-off is on!

The 47th annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off begins Monday morning. First place will get $7 per pound. That's a lot of money considering the winners often weigh in at more than a ton.

There's also a $30,000 prize if a grower breaks the world record. It was set in Germany in 2016, where it weighed in at 2,624 lbs.

The event will be streaming on their Facebook page.

