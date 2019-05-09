Community & Events

Southern California toddler befriends 92-year-old widowed WWII veteran

LAKEWOOD, Calif. -- It's an unlikely friendship - 92-year-old Jack and 2-year-old Tovi are best buds.

WWII veteran Jack Brantley met toddler Tovi in their Southern California' neighborhood of Lakewood. Jack was riding his motorized scooter down the street, which quickly got the attention of little Tovi.

"He ran over and jumped on my scooter and off we went," Brantley said. "So, every time I go by, I pick up Tovi and we ride."

Now, almost a year later, Brantley and Tovi ride to the park each day.

"He makes my day really. I don't have much to do, so I like to spend my day with him," said Brantley.

Brantley, who doesn't have any grandchildren of his own, is recently widowed. His wife of nearly 70 years passed away in 2016. When asked what she would say about the unlikely friendship, he said "she would have a fit!"

"Its not often that you see two buddies that are 90 years apart," said Tovi's mom, Jessica Chen. "And they really enjoy each other's company. It just proves that age is nothing but a number."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouthern californiacommunity journalistchildrentoddlerin the communityworld war iifeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News