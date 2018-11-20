Demand is high for the San Francisco cable cars today even though the air is still unhealthy. Officials decided to start running them again and tourists are grateful. They’ve been parked since Thursday afternoon because of the smoke in the air. pic.twitter.com/qqrJ1F4pNa — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 20, 2018

It's been nearly two weeks of breathing unhealthy air in the Bay Area. Tomorrow our lives will somewhat return to normal as the rain will bring much needed wind. There are some lessons to be learned from this.When a cable car operator is seen without a mask, you know, like the song says, the times they are a changin'."Today we're in a stable, red or unhealthy condition and we feel it's going to keep getting better especially with the rain coming tomorrow and that's why we started them today," Muni's Paul Rose said.Tourists had lost out on this San Francisco attraction since Thursday afternoon when the air quality got even worse. One couple from England lined up to ride the cable car today."It's part of San Francisco, it's part of San Francisco, every movie about San Francisco, the cable cars are always there," expressed Chris Mackie a tourist. He and his wife Alison are visiting from England."One can feel the air is not as clean as it should be or used to be, but we are only here for three days and then we are flying away, so it is not too much of a concern for me the tourist," said Eyal Tagari who is visiting from Israel.Alcatraz which remained closed today, will finally reopen tomorrow. Tickets are already sold out through next Tuesday."We tried to go to Alcatraz but it's closed which I've been told is the first time since 9/11 it's been closed so it looks like we'll have to come back, we'll have to come back," said the disappointed couple.As least one San Francisco Supervisor says we have to learn from this experience. Hillary Ronen is proposing the city purchase N95 masks for every library and classroom in the city.She also wants the school district to have air filtration systems in every classroom. It's not clear how many classrooms are equipped with this system. Ronen spoke to us from Los Angeles."It's pretty simple to get a one-hundred dollar air filter that you could put in a classroom, close the window, close the doors and the air is really clean," explained Supervisor Ronen.Ronen says we must be prepared and ready when the next air quality emergency strikes.