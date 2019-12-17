Toys for Tots gets a boost in the East Bay, says there is still a need

Employees at Bay Alarm in Concord are loading up donated toys for the Marines Toys for Tots program. One veteran said to get the word out to donors- they need toys for girls 10-13. They always have plenty for boys and young girls. pic.twitter.com/drdxzb9pck — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) December 17, 2019

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Alarm in Concord gave $30,000 worth of toys and bikes to the Marine's Toys for Tots program this morning.The amount even surprised the Marines who picked up the donation."My reaction was just 'wow.' It was what they said it was about how many boxes they need- about 50. I was just a little skeptical because when they say they need a big amount of boxes I only hope they fill at least a portion of it. I never thought of it being this big along with all these bikes," Sgt. Alex Bol with the Marines said.They brought two Uhaul trucks but couldn't get it all in one trip.Bay Alarm has been doing this for 30 years. The founder has retired but was at the office today to see all the loot get hauled away."I am thrilled to be here, to see all the kids that are going to have a Christmas, it's going to be wonderful," Mary Smith said tearfully as she watched the bikes and toys get loaded onto the trucks.Despite all this generosity, the Marines say there is still a need for gifts for older girls."There is a shortage in 10-13-year-old girls. Mainly because we don't know what they want. Some say perfume, watches, hair curlers," Sgt. Bol said.If you would like to donate, you can bring toys to the Marine's Toys for Tots office in Concord at 3225 Willow Pass Road. Last year, Sgt. Bol said they supported 80,000 kids in Contra Costa County by giving out 100,000 toys.