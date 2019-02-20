Trending near you: Top news in San Francisco today

What's trending in your locale? Hoodline sifted through top local news to find this news you need.
Today San Franciscans are reading about local politics, the arts, and sports.
Frequent power outages leave Treasure Island residents out in the cold
Treasure Island residents who were cut off from heat and electricity for more than 12 hours on Monday say spotty communication by city agencies literally left them in the dark about plans to restore the island's power.
Making things worse, Monday's outage wasn't a one-off. Instead, it was the fifth and longest outage on the island in the past six weeks, confirmed the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission officials. For years, residents have been plagued by perpetual outages, with as many as 22 recorded in 2012.
Read the full story at the San Francisco Examiner.
The Trump administration says it's taking back nearly $1 billion for California's high-speed rail project
The Trump administration is planning to take back nearly $1 billion in grants to build California's high-speed rail network, and is "exploring all available legal options" to seek the return of an additional $2.5 billion in funds after the state's governor said he didn't see a path to complete the entire project from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
Read the full story on Buzzfeed News.
Pixar's new short film 'Kitbull' set in San Francisco
A new short film by Emeryville-based Pixar tells the touching story of an unlikely friendship between a pit bull and a kitten. The short is called "Kitbull," and it's set in San Francisco.
Read the full story on ABC7 News.
Hearts in San Francisco gala breaks a record for mental health fund
Nearly 1,200 hearts burst with joy the night before Valentine's Day as a record-breaking $5.5 million-and-change was raised at Pier 48 during the Hearts in San Francisco gala. That lifeblood will enrich a new initiative, the Transform Mental and Behavioral Health Fund, spearheaded by the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation.
Read the full story at the San Francisco Chronicle.
Hertz, San Francisco settle lawsuit over hidden rental fees for crossing Golden Gate
The city of San Francisco and Hertz Corp. have reached a $3.65 million settlement of a lawsuit challenging the company's former practice of charging allegedly hidden fees to rental car customers who crossed the Golden Gate Bridge.
City Attorney Dennis Herrera, who filed the lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court in 2017 on behalf of the people of California, announced the settlement on Tuesday.
Read the full story at CBS San Francisco.
San Francisco Doodler' killer subject of crime series from UK outfit Ugly Duckling Films
UK production company Ugly Duckling Films, whose features include Coherence and The Broken, is in development on its first TV project: crime series We Are Your Children, based on San Francisco's Doodler' serial killer.
Read the full story on Deadline.
Who will be the next Giants manager? Farhan Zaidi offers early thoughts
When Bruce Bochy announced Monday that the 2019 season will be his last as the manager of the San Francisco Giants, it saved the future Hall of Famer from a season of speculation surrounding his job security.
Now, everyone's wondering who'll take Bochy's job. Shortly after Bochy revealed his plans, Giants CEO Larry Baer said Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi will lead a search for Bochy's successor.
Read the full story at the Mercury News.
San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater sued over alleged discrimination
San Francisco's world renowned American Conservatory Theater is being sued by a former actor, director and teacher who says A.C.T. discriminated against African-Americans.
"It's shocking to me that a theater company in San Francisco is the most racist place I've ever worked," says Stephen Buescher, a highly accomplished African-American actor, director and teacher. He spent 10 years with the acclaimed San Francisco theater company.
Read the full story at ABC7 News.
