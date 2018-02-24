COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Two Community Meetings For The Upper Haight Seek To Address Safety, Crime Concerns

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Two separate meetings are being held for the Upper Haight in the coming days to allow the city to address and hear feedback on a range of local safety and crime concerns.

The first, slated for this Saturday at the Park Station community room (1899 Waller St.) at 11am, is hosted by Supervisor London Breed and is being called an "emergency public safety meeting."

Breed's meeting comes immediately on the heels of the discovery yesterday morning of three men dead on the sidewalk near 1500 Page St.

The incident, suspected to be an accidental fentanyl overdose, sparked concern from the city that it might be a sign that the drug--already on the rise and responsible for increasing numbers of overdoses over the last few years--is be spreading even more.

The second community safety meeting, slated for the Park Station community room this coming Wednesday, is the start of what's set to be an ongoing series hosted by Park Station Capt. Una Bailey.

Billed as a "problem solving clinic," and hosted over lunch, this is more of an open forum for community residents, neighbors and merchants concerned about things like crime, homelessness, and quality of life issues. Capt. Bailey will field concerns, answer questions, and get to know more people in the community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News