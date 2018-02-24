Two Community Meetings For The Upper Haight Seek To Address Safety, Crime Concerns

Two separate meetings are being held for the Upper Haight in the coming days to allow the city to address and hear feedback on a range of local safety and crime concerns.
The first, slated for this Saturday at the Park Station community room (1899 Waller St.) at 11am, is hosted by Supervisor London Breed and is being called an "emergency public safety meeting."
Breed's meeting comes immediately on the heels of the discovery yesterday morning of three men dead on the sidewalk near 1500 Page St.
The incident, suspected to be an accidental fentanyl overdose, sparked concern from the city that it might be a sign that the drug--already on the rise and responsible for increasing numbers of overdoses over the last few years--is be spreading even more.
The second community safety meeting, slated for the Park Station community room this coming Wednesday, is the start of what's set to be an ongoing series hosted by Park Station Capt. Una Bailey.
Billed as a "problem solving clinic," and hosted over lunch, this is more of an open forum for community residents, neighbors and merchants concerned about things like crime, homelessness, and quality of life issues. Capt. Bailey will field concerns, answer questions, and get to know more people in the community.
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco