Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers Town Hall

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The COVID-19 vaccine is now here in the Bay Area and we know you have a lot of questions about what happens next. Who will get it first? Is it safe?

We want to know too, and as part of our effort to building a better Bay Area we are bringing together a panel of doctors to help get you the answers you are looking for.

Check out our panel of doctors below:


  • Dr. Arleen Brown - UCLA Professor of Medicine, COVID-19 California Alliance Co-Lead Investigator

  • Dr. Bernard Lo - UCSF Professor of Medicine Emeritus, Director of Program in Medical Ethics Emeritus

  • Dr. Alok Patel - ABC7 Special Correspondent/Stanford Children's Health

  • Dr. Art Reingold - UC Berkeley Professor of Public Health

  • Dr. Reed Tuckson - Tuckson Health Connections Managing Director


    Since the coronavirus started spreading across the globe in late 2019, scientists have been looking for a vaccine. Now that vaccines are proven, it will ultimately be up to each state to determine who will get the vaccine, and when?



