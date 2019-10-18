Community & Events

Time still left to sign up for 'Walk to End Lupus Now' this weekend in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lupus is a disease where 90 percent of people living with lupus are women. Dr. Christine Anastasiou and Pamela Chan speak with ABC7's Kristen Sze about lupus and invite everyone to participate in the 2019 Walk to End Lupus Now happening this weekend.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
