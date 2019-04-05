Ever wanted to own your own gondola? Now you can, in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- If your life-long dream has been to own your own Venetian gondola company... you're in luck! An iconic Oakland and Napa business is up for sale.
The owners of Gondola Servizio are reportedly looking to sell their business.
They run cruises from the Lake Chalet Seafood restaurant along Oakland's Lake Merritt and on the Napa river from downtown Napa.
According to our media partner the East Bay Times, the owners say it's time to pass the torch to someone else after nearly 20-years in service.
"Our business is a reflection of our love of Venetian culture and rowing. We want to share with our guests our passion for Venice and history, but also to keep alive the friendships we've made in Venice through our work here in America," the company explains on its website.
No word yet on the sale price.
