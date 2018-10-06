FLEET WEEK

WATCH LIVE: Blue Angels soar over San Francisco for Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
One million people are expected to watch the famed Blue Angels show off their impressive aerial maneuvers over the city this weekend.

Geno Garciano from Simi Valley arrived Thursday night, with cameras and binoculars, to grab a spot San Francisco's waterfront to watch the Blue Angels perform.

SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018

"I'm ex-military and my son's in the Marines. Watching the show gives me a good feeling, a sense of pride," said Garciano.

Fleet Week organizers estimate one million spectators will converge on San Francisco's waterfront over the three-day event near the Marina Green.

"We encourage everyone to come but use public transportation and leave your car at home if you can," said USMC Maj. Scott Sasser.

RELATED: Visitors tour state-of-the-art combat ships as part of SF Fleet Week

The air show runs from 12-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Find full coverage on Fleet Week here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfleet weekwhere you livebay area eventsnavyair showmarinesarmyair forcemilitaryveteranveteranstourismblue angelsairplaneSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
FLEET WEEK
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Larger crowds, traffic for busy weekend in SF
Fleet Week and Hardly Strictly take San Francisco by storm
Blue Angels make presence known with practice session over SF
More fleet week
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Larger crowds, traffic for busy weekend in SF
What Really Matters: Building a Better Bay Area
Fleet Week and Hardly Strictly take San Francisco by storm
Discover Polk officially launches as San Francisco's 16th Community Benefit District
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as 114th United States Supreme Court justice in private ceremony
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Man accused in Hillsborough murder case released from custody
Meet the Bay Area artist behind the Time cover of Christine Blasey Ford
Third generation Berkeley nursery owner hopes to cultivate cannabis
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
PHOTOS: Fleet Week 2018 in San Francisco
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warmer
Show More
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after auction
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at Bronx McDonald's drive-thru
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival being held at Santa Clara University
Brett Kavanaugh's 'emotional' testimony shouldn't be held against him: White House
More News