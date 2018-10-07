Personalize your weather by entering a location.
FLEET WEEK
WATCH LIVE: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco Bay
Watch the air show over San Francisco Bay for Fleet Week.
KGO
Sunday, October 07, 2018 11:54AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show is happening over San Francisco Bay Sunday.
SCHEDULE:
SF Fleet Week 2018
Find full coverage on Fleet Week
here
.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
