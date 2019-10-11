WATCH LIVE: SF Fleet Week's Parade of Ships

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fleet Week is underway in San Francisco. Prior to Friday's Blue Angels airshow, the annual Parade of Ships will be held.
The fleet arrives in San Francisco Bay, parading under the Golden Gate Bridge.
It includes five U.S. Navy ships, joined by a Coast Guard cutter, the Army Corps of Engineers and a representative from the Royal Australian Navy.
The San Francisco Fire Department's fire boat will be the lead escort.
The Parade of Ships begins at 11 a.m.
