WATCH TODAY: Memorial service for fallen Santa Cruz Co. sheriff's deputy

This undated image shows Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff)

A procession and memorial service will be held Wednesday morning for the Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

The procession for Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller will begin at 7:45 a.m. and there will be several viewing points throughout the county.

  • Whole Foods/Rite Aid parking lot 911 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

  • 38th Avenue to the Hook Parking Lot

  • Capitola Mall and BevMo! Parking lots on 41st Avenue

  • Soquel Drive and Park Avenue to Cabrillo College


The procession will be followed by a service at 10 a.m. where some areas of the event will not be open to the general public.

Those who do wish to attend are encouraged to arrive early to be seated on time. Officials also say that backpacks and oversized bags will not be allowed into the venue and face masks are required.



Sgt. Gutzwiller was shot and killed while responding to a report of a suspicious van near Ben Lomond on June 6.

RELATED: 'We lost a hero': 38-year-old deputy killed, 2 officers injured after ambush in Santa Cruz County, sheriff says

Gutzwiller worked for the sheriff's office since 2006 and is survived by his pregnant wife and young child. Sheriff Jim Hart described him as a courageous, intelligent, sensitive and caring man.

"Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family," Hart said. "He was the kind of person we all hope to be. Today, we lost a hero. We are grateful to have known him and we mourn with his family."
