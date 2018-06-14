Weekend events: Botanical brewing, North Beach Festival

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities.
Botanicals & Brews
Check out the Botanicals and Brews event at the Conservatory of Flowers at Golden Gate Park. Some of San Francisco's finest craft brew masters will be there on Friday night. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Go inside the Victorian greenhouse and learn about botanical brewing and then get a taste! The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets cost $27. This weekend two beers from Alameda will be featured: thirsty Bear and Faction Brewing.
North Beach Festival
The 64th annual North Beach Festival is this Friday. The organizers say it's considered one of the country's original outdoor festivals. Grab some italian food, buy arts and crafts or enjoy the live music. It's free to attend from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
World Cup watch party
Don't miss the start of the FIFA World Cup this weekend! The USA didn't qualify, but you can root for your next favorite team at the Argonaut Hotel. The boutique hotel is hosting free public viewings of select games. They'll have a big screen set up in the courtyard. This weekend the big matchups are Portugal vs. Spain, Germany vs. Mexico and Brazil vs. Switzerland
Whatever you do - don't forget dad. Happy Father's Day!
Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo