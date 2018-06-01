SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best events happening this holiday weekend.
Scavenger hunt in SF
Scavenger hunts in San Francisco while using your smartphone and wearing fluorescent bear costumes is very adult. This weekend, a company called Team Handstand runs their annual SF Hunt. A team of your friends gets a group name from a random name generator and you use a special app to solve riddles while running around the city. Your phone keeps you honest. "Using our smartphone app you prove you are at the right location and take a photo or video," organizer Josh Ripin said. "We grab your GPS location and the app knows and gives you instant credit", Ripon said.
Click here for more information on the hunt.
Union Street Music Festival
The event got an overhaul last year and doubled the amount of bands playing. Beer and wine tastings will also be available.
This free event is on Saturday and Sunday.
Click here for more information on the Union Street Music Festival.
Sake Sumo Sushi Showdown
It's exactly what it sounds like. Okay, well I guess we have to explain the sumo part. If you want you can put on big padded outfits that look like sumo wrestlers (if sumo wrestlers were in a cartoon) and roll around. We would maybe eat the sushi after doing the sumo match.
Spark Social is the venue and it happens on Sunday
Click here for more information.