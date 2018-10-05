WHAT REALLY MATTERS

What Really Matters: Building a Better Bay Area

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley explains the goals and thinking behind a new initiative here at ABC7.

One of the things that makes me the most proud about this profession is the chance to be a part of the community in such a unique way and to bring light and understanding to stories and issues that are important to all of us.

We live in such a remarkable place with such dynamic, intelligent, and deeply caring and passionate people. But we have our share of problems, homelessness, unbearable traffic, high housing and living costs, to name a few.

The chance to inform, but to also inspire change are some of the reasons this job is so satisfying. When we come together to find answers and work toward solutions, we have a powerful opportunity to build a better Bay Area.

