California's Great America serves up mouthwatering holiday fare at its annual WinterFest celebration

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- During the holiday season, California's Great America is magically transformed into a winter wonderland!WinterFest is the Bay Area's most immersive holiday event featuring magnificent displays of lights and décor, spectacular live performances, and countless Christmas activities. In addition to experiencing more than 60 rides and holiday attractions, park visitors can enjoy a wide range of scrumptious holiday fare at numerous dining locations.At Orleans Place, the new French Quarter Funnel Cakes and Churros take Great America's ever-popular desserts to the next level. Create the funnel cake or churro of your dreams with more than 15 rotating toppings to add to your dessert for a fully customized treat. Classic favorites like strawberry and powdered sugar funnel cakes are joined by delectable offerings like candy cane and eggnog flavors for holiday-inspired cakes.Located in Gingerbread Village, Cocina de Navidad (Christmas Kitchen) draws guests with the aromatic smells of Latin holiday favorites. Visitors can order a range of warm, holiday meals including mouthwatering pozole and menudo, with fried holiday treats (bunuelos) and traditional Mexican hot chocolate for dessert.We caught up with Executive Chef at California's Great America, Erick Ponce who shared his delectable recipes with us, including his bacon-wrapped take on the Turducken.Clickfor more information.