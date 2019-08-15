What does a porcupine and an owl have in common? They are both in the ABC7 studio today!

WALNUT CREEK (KGO) -- Penelope is a three year old porcupine and Bubo is a twenty year old great horned owl who both live at the Lindsey Wildlife Experience.They are both in the ABC7 studio today so we can learn more about them and hear details about an upcoming event where you can interact with them too.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
